Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.98. 30,989,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 45,300,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.