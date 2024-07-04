Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.75

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.75 and last traded at C$36.72, with a volume of 57063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.