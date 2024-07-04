Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.23 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

