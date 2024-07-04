Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,719,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,629,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SMIN opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

