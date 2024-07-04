MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $129.01 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

