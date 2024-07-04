Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,011.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,664,000 after buying an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 51,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $491.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.