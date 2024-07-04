Mad River Investors Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises 17.5% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $8,435,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $261,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

GBTC traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $53.66. 1,743,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

