Mad River Investors Sells 571 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock valued at $65,635,332 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 3,310,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,098. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

