Mad River Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Mad River Investors cut its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group makes up about 1.4% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

AC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 5,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

