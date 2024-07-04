Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 3.9%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 600,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,287,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum
Lumentum Trading Up 0.6 %
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Lumentum by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
