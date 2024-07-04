Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $1.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,199,520 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

