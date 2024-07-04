Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 7.3% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.95. 34,570,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 18,146,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 195,519 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.