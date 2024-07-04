Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 161801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

