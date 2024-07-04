Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.61

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.61 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 56.08 ($0.71). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 55.62 ($0.70), with a volume of 129,713,020 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
