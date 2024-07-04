Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $87,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $18.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.32. 436,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.05 and a 200 day moving average of $281.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

