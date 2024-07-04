Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 144,613 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after buying an additional 382,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,642,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after buying an additional 299,484 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 671,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

