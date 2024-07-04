Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 3,661,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

