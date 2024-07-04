Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

