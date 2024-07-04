Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 17,100,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,672,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $319.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.