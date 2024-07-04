Level Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 97,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,451 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

