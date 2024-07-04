Level Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 630,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.