Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $174.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

NYSE:LEN opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

