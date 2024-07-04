Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 668,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,606. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

