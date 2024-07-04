Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $254.08. The company had a trading volume of 735,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.