Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 134,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

VCTR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 119,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

