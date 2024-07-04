Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 11,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,725. The company has a market cap of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

