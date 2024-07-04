Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.30. The company had a trading volume of 907,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,472. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

