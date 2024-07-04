Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,390. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

