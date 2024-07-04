Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 226,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in UBS Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,036. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

