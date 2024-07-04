Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $502,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

