Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

