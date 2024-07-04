Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 630,791 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

