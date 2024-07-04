Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.11. 137,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,754. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $253.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.76. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.