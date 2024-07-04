Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 874 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at $488,543,314.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,534 shares of company stock worth $68,653,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $8.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.42. 1,209,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,926. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

