Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $213.30. 1,423,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

