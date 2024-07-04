Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 142,697 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 245,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,779. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

