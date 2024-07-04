LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Up 0.2%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 7,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.68% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.