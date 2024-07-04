LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. LCI Industries's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

