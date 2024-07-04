LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries
LCI Industries Price Performance
Shares of LCII opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
LCI Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.13%.
LCI Industries Company Profile
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
