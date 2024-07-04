Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

LARK opened at $19.50 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

