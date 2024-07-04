Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,924 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $382.74. 616,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.93 and its 200-day moving average is $338.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $382.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.