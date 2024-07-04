Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 361,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 24,065,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.