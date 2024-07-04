Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.99. 1,344,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

