Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

ODFL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 919,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,654. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

