Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,627,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,309,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,781 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

