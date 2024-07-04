Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.42. 1,210,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

