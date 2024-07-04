Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.81. 2,131,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $507.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.63. The stock has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.