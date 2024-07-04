Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $170.31. The company had a trading volume of 234,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,115. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

