Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $301.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

