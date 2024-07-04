Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 814 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.15. 3,560,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

