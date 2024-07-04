Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,860 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 95,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,948. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

